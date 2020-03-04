Secure Agility expands into Victoria

David Abouhaidar (Secure Agility) Credit: Christine Wong

IT managed services provider Secure Agility has expanded its presence into the Victorian market, opening a new office in Melbourne.



Nicholas Johnson has been appointed as the managing director for the Victorian arm along with Kishanti Kunalen as general manager of sales for Victoria.

Prior to joining Secure Agility Johnson worked for M2K Technology Solutions, Byte Information Technology, Building Group, Dimension Data and Evolve IT.

Kunalen’s experience also involves M2K Technology Solutions and Byte Information Technology.

“The office allows for Victorian-based organisations access our end to end solutions, Telstra partnership and expertise as one of only three companies in Australia recognised by Cisco to offer secure SD-WAN services,” Secure Agility CEO David Abouhaidar said.



“It also provides them with access to ‘OurDC4’, Secure Agility’s new secure, enterprise and government-grade cloud platform that was released in 2019. This platform now hosts several customers including SES and Remondis across three geographically diverse, Tier 3 data centres.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our office footprint into the Victorian marketplace as we’ve a great portfolio of customers already in Melbourne and we are excited about the opportunity to work with them more closely," he added.



OurDC4 was launched in September and is a data centre-as-a-service solution spanning three Tier 3 data centres in NSW, with two residing on Metronode's data centres in Silverwater and Wollongong, and the third located in an Equinix data centre in Sydney.

In other news, Abouhaidar, has also established a new brand, ‘IT for a Cause,’ as an avenue for companies across the IT industry to get involved in supporting charities.

“We are part of an amazing industry and collectively, we can have a huge impact in making a difference for those less fortunate. This is not a charity – but simply a channel for raising money and distributing it to chosen registered charities in the community,” he said. "My hope is that any vendor, distributor or partner conducting a charity event, can do so under the same branding.”

All money raised is distributed equally to the chosen charities.