Bluebeam launches Australian subsidiary

Kelly Furtado leads the local charge as it builds its reseller network

US-based collaboration software company Bluebeam is expanding its presence in the Australian market with the launch of a new subsidiary headquartered in Brisbane.



Bluebeam’s software specifically caters for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industries.

Regional director Kelly Furtado, who has represented the company locally for over two years -- first as channel sales senior account manager in APAC, then as regional APAC manager, and more recently as regional director in APAC -- will be responsible for overseeing the Bluebeam Australia subsidiary launch that involves building a regional sales, marketing and services team that will assist its reseller network.

Bluebeam has a distribution relationship with Aquion in Australia and with Soft Solutions in New Zealand. The company also runs a Partner Portal featuring access to resources, certification programs, sales incentives and how-to-sell guides.

Besides Australia and the U.S., Bluebeam also has offices in the U.K., Sweden, Denmark and Germany.

“Expanding into Australia marks a milestone in Bluebeam’s growth as we continue to develop solutions that transform the way our industry builds, globally,” Bluebeam CEO Jon Elliott said. “We are especially excited about the opportunity to forge new partnerships in one of the fastest growing and most important global AEC industry segments.”

Furtado added the construction industry in Australia was rapidly evolving as companies turn to digital solutions to increase productivity and efficiency.

“With projects growing more complex and schedules remaining tight, teams need simple, scalable, easy-to-use digital solutions that help them do their jobs better, faster, and more accurately. Bluebeam’s solutions are specifically designed to solve problems construction professionals face so they can finish their projects on time and under budget,” Furtado said.

In October, the company released the latest version of its project efficiency and collaboration software, Bluebeam Revu, featuring tools to boost productivity, improve measurement accuracy and streamline deployment. Bluebeam also maintains a developer network.

