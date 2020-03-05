BMC Software acquires competitor Compuware

Credit: BMC

Enterprise software vendor BMC Software will acquire fellow competitor Compuware, marking its largest acquisition to date.

Financial terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed. In 2014, Compuware was bought by private equity outfit, Thoma Bravo for US$2.5 billion.

In a statement BMC said the transaction builds on its track record of investing in growth and the strategic combination of BMC and Compuware will further modernise the mainframe industry, building upon its Automated Mainframe Intelligence and the Topaz suite, ISPW technology and classic product portfolio from Compuware.

Furthemore, KKR-owned BMC said the combined company will help customers better manage their mainframe operations, cybersecurity, application development, data, and storage as part of their enterprise DevOps strategies, as well as provide seamless integration of the mainframe platform development and management processes into the enterprise technology stack.

“It’s the ideal time to bring Compuware into our portfolio as the traditional mainframe AppDev market transitions to DevOps,” BMC president and CEO Ayman Sayed said.

According to BMC, this will be one of the largest acquisitions in its history and marks the third acquisition in less than two years.

Compuware CEO Chris O’Malley said he was looking forward to combining its complementary solution strengths.

“Without a doubt, a combined BMC and Compuware is the best, brightest, and most collaborative partner for a new generation of mainframe stewards,” O’Malley said.

Thoma Bravo managing partner Seth Boro reflected on its five and a half-year partnership, adding that “Compuware’s transformation during this time has been remarkable and is a testament to the vision and leadership of Chris O’Malley and the company’s management team.



"We would like to thank all of Compuware’s employees for their dedication, effort and partnership over the course of Thoma Bravo’s ownership.”

The deal is expected to close in the coming months, subject to closing conditions.