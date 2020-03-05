Publicis Sapient buys Australia’s Third Horizon

The acquisition is aimed at expanding the end-to-end digital transformation capability available to Publicis Sapient clients locally and further afield

Credit: Dreamstime

Boston-headquartered digital business transformation partner Publicis Sapient has acquired Australian management consulting firm Third Horizon in a move aimed at accelerating the global firm’s digital transformation play in the local market.

Third Horizon, which was founded in 2004, has a history of working with clients such as the federal government, the NSW and Victorian state governments and large local enterprises, including Lendlease, Powerco New Zealand and Ausgrid.

Broadly, the acquisition is aimed at expanding the end-to-end digital transformation capability available to Publicis Sapient clients globally, with a deeper focus on strategy and consulting expertise available across verticals.

Specifically, the addition of Third Horizon, which has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, is expected to reinforce and accelerate Publicis Sapient’s connected digital business transformation proposition in the market.

At the same time, the acquisition offers Third Horizon clients with access to Publicis Sapient’s scale, which is facilitated by a team of 20,000 people across 53 offices around the world.

“Publicis Sapient’s acquisition of a management consulting firm like Third Horizon aligns with our global strategy, and will further accelerate the growth we are experiencing in Australia and internationally,” Publicis Sapient Australia managing director Saran Adam-Gedge said.

“The depth of industry experience from Third Horizon, combined with Publicis Sapient’s deep experience in digital business transformation through the eyes of the customer is an extremely exciting proposition for clients.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Third Horizon’s principals Neville Bagot, Robert Kelly and Steven Metzmacher who have built an incredibly successful consulting business,” she added.

According to Bagot, Publicis Sapient emerged as “the obvious” partner with whom to enhance the breadth of the local company’s capabilities and deliver value to its clients.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” he said.

The deal comes hot on the heels of Accenture’s move to acquire Australian consultancy AlphaBeta Advisors, which specialises in business strategy, data analytics and econometrics, in a bid to enable the global consulting firm to expand its analytics-led strategy capabilities in the market.