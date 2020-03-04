Synnex expands reseller opportunities with Webroot partnership

Kee Ong (Synnex A/NZ) Credit: Synnex

Synnex Australia has expanded its existing partnership with Opentext to include the software vendor's Webroot offering, adding cyber security and collective threat intelligence solutions to its reseller offerings.

The deal, which sees Synnex Australia appointed as a Webroot solutions aggregator in the local market, includes access to Webroot’s Business Endpoint Protection and Security Awareness Training products.

Michael Tea, general manager of e-commerce and cloud services at Synnex Australia, said the deal would create “a substantial number of new opportunities” for reseller partners.

Steve Stavridis, regional sales director for the APAC region at Carbonite and Webroot, claimed the addition of Webroot to Synnex’s offerings would provide partners in the Australian channel with “an even more elevated” experience.

“The combination of technologies means that we will be able to offer total endpoint protection and safeguard individuals and businesses from the consequences of both cyber threats and data loss,” Stavridis said.

Kee Ong, CEO of Synnex Australia, said that providing the combination of offerings from both Webroot and Carbonite, which acquired Webroot in 2019, would expand its own portfolio of cyber security products.

“By providing reseller partners with seamless cyber security management, user training, and backup and restore capabilities through Carbonite, we can strengthen cyber resilience and empower leaders to worry less about cyber threats and more about growing their business,” Ong said.

Webroot’s Business Endpoint Protection product is an endpoint security product designed for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers, offering automation updated, credential and anti-phishing defences and machine-learning-based threat detection.

Meanwhile, the Security Awareness Training product offers cyber security education for employees. Webroot claims that after a year of training, users of the product are 70 per cent less likely to click on phishing attempts.



Synnex first formed a partnership with Carbonite in July 2018. Carbonite subsequently announced its acquisition of Webroot in February 2019, which was then followed by Opentext announcing its acquisition of Carbonite in November 2019.



The news of the expanded partnership follows Synnex’s $30 million spend on a second logistics hub.