The Telstra services still impacted by NSW bushfires

Telstra services in over 20 areas in NSW are still affected by bushfires following the end of summer.

The telecommunications giant is underway in restoring service to areas impacted by the bushfires and other strong weather conditions over the last few months, according to Campbell Simpson, external editorial lead at Telstra.

“There is still more for us to do to bring back mobile connectivity and fixed line services to some regional and remote areas, especially in areas where our infrastructure is isolated – like towers on hilltops only accessible by fire trails," Simpson said.

“Access to affected areas often requires coordinating with Rural Fire Service or emergency services in that area, and we follow strict protocols to ensure that our recovery crews operate safely.”

The areas in which Telstra customers are still experiencing service interruptions include:

Balmoral

Batemans Bay

Bega

Buchan

Bruthen

Cobargo

Conjola

Cooroibah

Corryong

Cudgewa

Gelantipy

Genoa

Glen Innes

Kangaroo Island

Kempsey

Mallacoota

Merimbula

Mogo

Nicholson

Quaama

Sarsfield

Tuggeranong, and

Yeppoon.

All of the affected areas in Telstra’s initial update, except for Glen Innes, have had their service restored.

The telco giant also confirmed that its short-term assistance package, free usage of its payphone network and Telstra Air payphone Wi-Fi hotspots, will end in locations with restored services.

Registrations are also closed for its long-term assistance packages, which include call diversion services and credit, in previously affected areas.

However, the 23 currently affected areas are still able to access and apply for these short-term and long-term assistance packages, respectively.

Simpson claimed that over 2.5 million free calls and over 121,000 SMS came from Telstra payphones and over 82 terabytes of data were transferred over Telstra Air as of 6 January 2020.

He also stated over a thousand customers in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia have applied for Telstra's long-term assistance packages.