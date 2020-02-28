UK distie ups UC play with Melbourne’s Vantage Systems buy

As part of its bid to bolster its unified collaboration offering

Credit: Dreamstime

Specialist UK-based audio visual (AV) distributor Midwich has acquired the trade and assets associated with the services business of local managed services provider (MSP) Vantage Systems in a bid to bolster its unified collaboration offering.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Vantage Systems provides managed services that specialises in unified communications (UC) and unified collaboration systems. It counts Microsoft, Polycom, Cisco, Ribbon, Samsung, EMS, AMX and Crestron among its vendor partners.

Following the acquisition, the local business will report into Michael Broadbent, managing director of the Midwich Group’s Australian organisation, Midwich Australia.

Previous Vantage CEO and shareholder Mark Buckley, meanwhile, will remain with the business as its managing director and will help lead the growth of Midwich Group’s UC offering across the APAC region.

“The Vantage team [is] excited to join the Midwich Group to help capture the next phase of leadership and growth, while driving continued innovation in the UC and AV markets,” Buckley said. “This marks a huge milestone in Vantage’s history and will help fuel our progression in delivering cloud and managed services as we look to expand into new markets and continue our growth trajectory.”

For Broadbent, the deal sees Vantage Systems play a part in its ongoing efforts to develop its product and technology portfolio in ways that “answer the changing requirements of the market”.

“Through the acquisition of Vantage Systems, Midwich can address the demand for unified collaboration, which requires an immediacy and continuation of service to ensure true global interaction and a positive user experience,” Broadbent said. “Part of the acquisition process will see the consolidation of the Midwich MiSupport enhanced warranty after care service with the vCare Maintenance program.

“This will bring a world-class follow-the-sun model to our customer support, offering faster resolution times but more significantly, it will fully maximise our availability by bringing our customers the benefit of a true global presence,” he added.

Midwich, a specialist audio visual distributor to the trade market with operations across several regions, including Asia Pacific, has long-standing relationships with over 400 vendors. It claims a product portfolio across several audio visual categories, including large format displays, projectors, digital signage, unified communications and professional audio.

In February, the company acquired Starin Marketing in the United States, with that transaction further strengthening the group’s efforts in the global UC market.