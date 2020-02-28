Accenture acquires Australia’s AlphaBeta in analytics-led strategy services push

AlphaBeta Advisors advises and provides consulting services to organisations on how to respond to profound technological, economic and social change

Bob Easton, chairman of Accenture in Australia and New Zealand (left) with Dr. Andrew Charlton, founder and director at AlphaBeta Advisors Credit: Accenture

Accenture has acquired Australian consultancy AlphaBeta Advisors, which specialises in business strategy, data analytics and econometrics, in a bid to enable Accenture to expand its analytics-led strategy capabilities in the market.

Founded in 2015, AlphaBeta Advisors advises and provides consulting services to organisations on how to respond to profound technological, economic and social change.

The firm, which claims around 35 people across offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, specialises in data-driven analysis that helps clients understand the forces shaping their industries, drawing on their unique suite of economic, education, employment, housing, satellite and transport data.

AlphaBeta Advisors also has operations in Singapore, but these do not form part of the transaction with Accenture, as the Singaporean business is owned and managed separately and will continue to operate independently.

“In its short history, AlphaBeta Advisors has carved out a unique and differentiated position in the local marketplace,” Accenture Australia and New Zealand chairman Bob Easton said. “We are strongly aligned in how we work with organisations to address some of the most pressing issues and opportunities of our time.

“AlphaBeta Advisors’s data and analytics-led approach to strategy and consulting will boost the specialised strategic advice Accenture offers clients to help them achieve competitive agility by turning data-driven insights into real action and impact,” he added.

From the perspective of AlphaBeta Advisors’ founder and director Andrew Charlton, the deal represents a way for the company to quickly boost its growth.

“Following a period of rapid growth, we are ready to take our business to the next level,” Charlton said. “By joining forces and combining our data-led advisory services with Accenture’s world-class strategy capabilities, we will be best positioned to guide clients on the journey from strategy through to execution.

The deal follows a string of local acquisitions undertaken by Accenture in the local market over the past several years.

In the past year alone, Accenture has made four other acquisitions in Australia, including SAP and business intelligence specialist Icon Integration, specialist government consultancy Apis Group, big data and analytics company Analytics8 and cybersecurity and technology company BCT Solutions.

The terms of the AlphaBeta transaction have not been disclosed.