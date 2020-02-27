Bluechip Infotech signs distie deal with Fanvil

Signs third new vendor in a month

Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Chinese voice over internet protocol (VoIP) vendor Fanvil has signed a sales and distribution deal with Bluechip Infotech as it expands its deeper further into the Australian market.



Under the deal, Bluechip will be delivering Fanvil’s entire range of products to the Australian market.

Johnson Hsiung, managing director at Bluechip, said the agreement will strengthen its unified communication (UC) portfolio to provide its channel and managed service provider (MSP) partners with VoIP hardware.

“The addition of Fanvil to the Bluechip Infotech portfolio will strengthen our overall offering in the unified communication offering and reinforce our position and ability to service the Australian MSP, SMB [small- to medium-sized business] and mid-market business sector,” Hsiung said.

Robbin Feng, CEO of Fanvil, added that the agreement was a “win-win” relationship.

“This partnership will provide Australian companies with powerful communications and security solutions with excellent service, incredible value with a short lead time,” he said.

The deal with Fanvil marks Bluechip’s third distribution agreement announced in February 2020, along with Carbonite and Kemp.

Headquartered in Silverwater, NSW, Bluechip opened its doors in 2001 and has offices around the country in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.