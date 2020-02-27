Bluechip Infotech secures Carbonite deal

Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Bluechip Infotech has extended a partnership with cloud-based security company Carbonite, stemming from its acquisition of Webroot last year.

Bluechip previously maintained a four relationship with Webroot, which Carbonite acquired for more than U.S.$600 million, and is now part of OpenText.

The combined Carbonite and Webroot brands will provide customers with an end-point platform that offers data protection, endpoint security, intrusion detection and digital forensics.

“The Carbonite addition to the Bluechip Infotech portfolio will strengthen our overall value proposition in the backup and business continuity space, reinforcing our position and ability to service the Australian MSP, SMB and mid-market business sector,” Bluechip managing director Johnson Hsiung said.

“Carbonite is a complementary solution portfolio that provides our channel and MSP partners with choice of endpoint protection, server protection, Office 365 backup, migration and disaster recovery as an end to end protection and prevention solution.

“We are excited about the market opportunity which Carbonite will provide to both our direct and in-direct partners, who are always looking for innovative ways to protect their environment.”

Bluechip has been building up its vendor portfolio, recently adding load balancing and app experience vendor Kemp to the line up.







