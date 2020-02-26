NTT edges closer to Palo Alto Networks, underpinned by managed security services

Credit: Dreamstime

NTT has unveiled an expanded alliance with Palo Alto Networks centred around combining capabilities to offer intelligence-driven security products at enterprise level.

The deepened partnership will combine NTT’s ‘Secure by Design’ services with Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access and Cortex XSOAR technologies, with a specific focus on intelligent workplace, infrastructure and cyber security.

More than 2000 security specialists from NTT will now deliver the vendor’s offering as a managed security service, focusing on helping businesses transition hardware toward software-defined, programmable infrastructure.

“To expand our existing relationship with our long-time partner, Palo Alto Networks, will be incredibly beneficial for our clients as we jointly bring turnkey secure solutions to market,” said Matt Gyde, CEO of Security at NTT.

“Working together to develop and deliver a joint offering in Secure by Design will give organisations the unique ability to go beyond the basic security controls, while removing complexities associated with implementing and maintaining more advanced controls. We will continue to evolve this partnership by working closely with the team at Palo Alto Networks to continually secure today’s complex IT environments.”

Delivered by NTT, the ‘Secure by Design’ approach is designed to build security features into customer solutions, through enhanced services across compliance monitoring, application security, vulnerability, threat detection and incident response.

“The rise of digital transformation and the dissolution of the ‘secure perimeter’ concept means security has become a business issue as much as a technical issue,” added Dominic Trott, research director at IDC.

“NTT’s new partnership with Palo Alto Networks kills two birds with one stone: on one hand, helping embed secure by design into digital workspaces; on the other hand, reducing complexity through an integrated solution architecture that can be delivered as a service.”

As part of the alliance, the global system integrator (GSI) will also integrate Cortex XSOAR technology into its security operations centres (SOC) globally, underpinned by managed security services.

“NTT is a valued partner and we are honoured that they have selected Palo Alto Networks as their partner of choice for the ‘Secure by Design’ reference architecture,” said Amit Singh, president of Palo Alto Networks. “By combining our Prisma Access and Cortex XSOAR technologies with NTT’s leading technologies, we are helping organisations simply and securely navigate digital transformation.”