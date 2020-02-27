Synnex spends $30M on second logistics hub

Adds a further 8200sqm to its existing 10,000sqm centre in Sydney

Kee Ong (Synnex A/NZ) Credit: Synnex

Synnex Australia is set to begin the construction of its second automated logistics centre in Sydney called DC2, pouring $30 million into the project.

The facility adds a further 8200sqm to its existing 10,000sqm Lidcombe location and will feature a 29.3m high automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) run by its own data analytics engine.

The purpose-built facility will feature a dedicated floor to handle full-scale configuration services and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Through this, Synnex said it will increase pallet capacity by more than 60 per cent, bin location by more than 200 per cent and processing capacity by 250 per cent.

Synnex Australia CEO Kee Ong said the investment was consistent with its five-year growth initiative to streamline logistics efficiency.

“This new facility will play an important role in supporting the logistics and fulfillment needs of our channel partners,” Ong said. “The expansion demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the local ICT market, future proofing our business and value-add for our partners.”

Synnex counts more than 6000 channel partners in Australia and New Zealand and maintains more than 80 vendors on its books covering a variety of IT, cloud and professional services.

In March 2014, Synnex officially opened its $50 million Lidcombe facility.



