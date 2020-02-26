ACCC seeks feedback on 5G spectrum competition concerns

Seeks whether limits should be imposed on 26Ghz spectrum auction next year

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is seeking public feedback on any competition issues with the upcoming 26Ghz spectrum allocation auction.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) will run the 26Ghz spectrum auction in early 2021.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, has asked the ACCC for advice on whether limits should be imposed on the auction in order to protect and promote competition, and how these should be applied.

Specifically, the ACCC is seeking views on the likely demand of 26Ghz licences, potential uses of the spectrum, markets where it will be used and any competition issues surrounding its allocation, as well as allocation of licenses for the wider 26 - 28Ghz band.

The 26Ghz spectrum is the first mmWave band wave that will be auctioned for use for 5G services.

“It’s important that this spectrum is allocated in an economically efficient way to support the deployment of cutting-edge 5G technologies. But it’s also important to promote competition among spectrum users for the long term benefit of businesses and consumers,” ACCC commissioner Cristina Cifuentes said.

“As we consider how this should be done, we want to hear from a range of industry and other stakeholders who have an interest in how this spectrum is allocated and used, including from organisations outside the telco sector.”

The ACCC is seeking submissions by 27 March, and is expected to provide the Communications Minister, Paul Fletcher, with the advice in May.