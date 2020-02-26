UK IT consultant Waterstons lands in Australia

Charlie Hales and Alex Bookless (Waterstons) Credit: Waterstons

British IT consultancy Waterstons has landed in Australia with the launch of offices in Sydney and Perth.



The company is being headed up locally by managing director Charlie Hales, who relocated to Sydney from the United Kingdom in January to establish the operation.

The Durham-headquartered company already had clients in Australia, including the shipping firm James Fisher Group and architecture practice John McAslan & Partner, which were managed remotely.

Waterstons now has a team of nine, eight of whom are in Sydney with one based in Perth, who will be responsible for growing its customer base and local footprint.

“We see huge opportunities for our brand of IT consulting here in Australia in the architecture, engineering and construction sector; as well as the distribution, transport, education, energy and manufacturing sectors,” Hales said. “We are already in discussions with CIOs and CTOs in those areas, as well as others.”

Established in 1994 and headquartered in Durham, England, Waterstons also has UK offices in London and Glasgow, as well as its two Australian bases.

Hales has been with the company since 2013 and most recently acted as regional head for Waterstons’ business in the UK’s north. She will work alongside Alex Bookless, Waterstons' head of managed services, who will fly in regularly from the UK.

It currently has vendor partnerships with Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, Citrix, AWS, SAP, VMware, and Veeam, among others.