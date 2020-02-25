Equinix opens ME2 Melbourne data centre

Credit: Equinix

Equinix has opened ME2, its fourth International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Melbourne.



Located in Melbourne’s Fishermans Bend region next to Equinix’s ME1 data centre, ME2 has a range of interconnection options, one of which being Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric), the data centre operator's on-demand, software-defined networking (SDN)-enabled interconnection service.

Through ECX Fabric, ME2 offers connectivity with Alibaba, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, SAP Cloud, Oracle, SoftLayer, Telstra, Optus, Vocus and other local providers.

ME2 is also based in the only location in Victoria with direct access to the Victoria Internet Exchange and the Australia Singapore Cable, offering connectivity to over 50 network service providers across Equinix’s Melbourne campus, Equinix claims.

Additionally, the new data centre benefits from Equinix Metro Connect connectivity to the ME4 IBX data centre located approximately 19 kilometres away in Derrimut, offering geographical diversity and redundancy.

Due to the proximity to ME1, existing customers and Equinix partners can expand their service over to ME2 if they choose.

As of opening, ME2 has 2,730 square metres of colocation space. When completed, it is planned to have an estimated completed space of 8,190 square metres.

The original opening date of the data centre was originally scheduled for Q3 of 2019, but was delayed due to various factors affecting the construction process, according to Equinix.

Guy Danskine, managing director of Equinix Australia, said the new data centre shows the company’s commitment to the Victorian and Australian digital economies.

“Five years ago, we entered the Melbourne market with our ME1 facility. In that short time, we now have four sites in two distinct campus locations across the city, containing a flourishing ecosystem that enables secure, high-speed, low-latency connections for our customers and partners,” Danskine said.

The opening of ME2 bring’s Equinix’s Australian data centre count to 17, located across Melbourne, Sydney Perth, Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane.

