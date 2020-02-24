AWS beefs up its Security Hub with more partner integrations

Credit: ID 120182831 © Funtap P Dreamstime.com

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has added seven external partner integrations, including solutions from FireEye and Forcepoint, to its Security Hub offering.

The new additions to AWS Security Hub, which allows users to check high priority security alerts and compliance status across AWS accounts, include FireEye Helix, Forcepoint Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), Cloud Custodian, Rackspace Cloud Native Security and Vectra.ai Cognito.

Through these additions, the Forcepoint and Vectra.ai products send their respective findings to Security Hub via the AWS Security Finding Format while FireEye receives findings from Security Hub.

Rackspace, a managed service security provider, uses Security Hub to collect security and compliance information about customer accounts.

Additionally, the Cloud Custodian integration contains cloud compliance and cost management solutions.

This brings the total partner integrations for AWS Security Hub up to 54, consisting of 48 external partners and 6 services from AWS.

These integrations can be deployed through an AWS CloudFormation template or a comparable script and, in addition to being available through the paid tier, can also be accessed in a free 30 day trial.

AWS Security Hub is available in AWS’ Sydney and Singapore regions, as well as other Asia Pacific regions and the majority of AWS’ regions around the world.

This news follows the launch of a payment card security check service to AWS Security Hub in mid-February 2019.