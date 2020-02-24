NSW introduces ICT standard commercial framework for consulting services

The framework is set to come into play from 15 March 2020

The NSW Government is set to introduce a standard commercial framework for consulting services procured under its information and communications technology (ICT) Services Scheme.

“To simplify operations for both buyers and sellers, the Department of Customer Services is introducing the ICT consulting commercial framework,” the state government said in an update on its procurement portal, Procurepoint.

The framework, which is set to come into play from 15 March 2020, is aimed at aligning the procurement of ICT consulting services under the ICT Services Scheme with the standard commercial framework for the Performance and Management Services Scheme.

The framework includes capped daily rates for consulting fees, discounts based on engagement size and secondments, a standard policy on disbursements that are billable and recommended resource mix targets.

The move comes several weeks after the NSW government revealed it had changed its contracting framework for low risk contracts for ICT and digital solutions involving expenditure up to $500,000.

That framework change also saw an amendment in branding, with contract templates now falling under Core& Contracts – these consist of Core& One, which was previously Core& Agreement (Low Risk) and Core& Combined.