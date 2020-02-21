DXN wins $260K deal with Business Communications Australasia

BCA will move all existing clients to on-sell colocation and IT services from Sydney data centre

Credit: ID 144516710 © Vladimir Timofeev | Dreamstime.com

Data Exchange Networks has signed a deal with telecommunications service provider Business Communications Australasia (BCA) worth $260,000.

The deal will see BCA’s customers moved to DXN’s colocation data centre in Sydney, known as SYD01, from where it will on-sell colocation and IT services.

BCA will take up rackspace at the prefabricated modular data centre for an initial term of three years.

“We’ve chosen DXN as our data centre partner because DXN fits perfectly with our business plan and offers a unique way of delivering IT services for our customers,” BCA managing director Andrew Bates said.

“We intend to move all existing clients to the facility and will on-sell colocation racks and provide IT services out of the facility for all future clients.”

Bates added that BCA chose DXN due to its segregated environment, which the data centre provider claims “provides an extra layer of physical security”.

“We are delighted to welcome BCA to DXN as they are an excellent example of the kind of partner that is a perfect fit for the DXN model,” DXN CEO Matthew Madden added.

“BCA has effectively purchased a ‘data centre in a data centre’. Providing top-level reliability, DXN-SYD01 offers support for a wide range of cloud and IT service providers.”

The announcement follows DXN’s deal to acquire TasmaNet’s Data Centre 3 (DC3) in Hobart for $2.7 million in cash. The company is now pushing ahead to become a local leader in the edge data centre space.

Last year, the company named James Butler as its first channel boss, tasking him with developing a network of reseller partners as well as wholesale and alliance partners.