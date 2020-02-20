Ingram Micro brings IBM Cloud into the Marketplace

Lee Welch (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ashley Mar

Ingram Micro has added IBM Public Cloud products and services to its Cloud Marketplace.

This is in Ingram A/NZ director of cloud services, Lee Welch, said it was among the first to offer IBM Cloud products and services to the local channel through its Cloud Marketplace, which boasts more than 190 products and services including storage, networking, computing power, artificial intelligence, internet of things and blockchain.

“Among the first of our resellers to benefit will be those with customers with complex VMware workloads that are considering a move to cloud. This can be achieved due to the flexibility, control and security of running these services on IBM Cloud," Welch said.

Additionally the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace will also add two more IBM offerings in IBM MaaS360, which is a software -as-a-service product that allows companies to manage BYOD and enterprise-issued devices; along with IBMSPSS, a software platform that provides statistical analysis, machine-learning algorithms, text analysis, open-source extensibility, integration with big data and it can also be deployed into applications.

IBM A/NZ head of cloud platform, Anthone Withers, highlighted Ingram’s expertise, market reach and dedication, making it a complementary partnership.

“Ingram’s partner centric approach is evident in the investment they’ve made in IBM Cloud to establish in-house technical and sales teams,” he said.

Ingram has been building up its Cloud Marketplace portfolio with recent signings including Trend Micro, Nerdio, Instant Cloud Solutions with Veeam and ITAgree.



