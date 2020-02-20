Rimini Street scores Govt-wide software support deal

Credit: Dreamstime

The Australian Government has signed a new whole-of-government volume sourcing agreement with Rimini Street.

The four-year deal will allow all government agencies to source support for Oracle and SAP software products from Rimini Street at a time when an increasing number are moving away from maintenance from the major vendors.

Rimini Street, which is also a Salesforce partner, previously announced deals with 10 agencies, including the NSW Department of Family and Community Services; Victorian Government Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources; Australian Hearing; and Open Universities Australia.

However, the new agreement means that government agencies looking to engage Rimini Street will now be able to do this at a whole-of-government level, according to the Digital Transformation Agency.

“The DTA continues to expand whole-of-government volume sourcing agreements to ensure that agencies have ready access to the best pricing, terms and conditions that leverage the buying power of government,” Randall Brugeaud said.

According to a standing offer notice, the deal comes with a limited tender condition, that states: "Advantageous conditions arising only in the very short term, not routine procurements".

The DTA already has sourcing agreements have now been established with Amazon Web Services, SAP, Microsoft, Concur and IBM.

“Government agencies of all sizes now have easier access to an affordable alternative for their enterprise software maintenance and more options to consider in support of the GovERP Initiative,” said Emmanuelle Hose, regional general manager for Australia and New Zealand, Rimini Street.

“This agreement provides an opportunity for government organisations to take back control of their IT roadmaps and drive innovation while lowering costs.”

Rimini Street first began shifting its focus to the Australian public sector three years ago. It now claims to offer a 15-minute response time for all critical priority one cases and a primary support engineer (PSE) with an average 15 years experience to their clients.

Oracle and SAP are two of the biggest software vendors used by the Australian government. Rimini Street has previously claimed its support offering provides “huge savings” for the government.

“Every year, the federal, state and local levels of Australian Government spend hundreds of millions of dollars on their SAP and Oracle maintenance," the vendor’s regional general manager Andrew Powell said. "The vendors typical profit margin for annual software maintenance is around 90 per cent and very little of the underlying service is actually provided from within Australia.”