Macquarie Cloud Services launches Azure practice

Naran McClung (Macquarie Telecom Group) Credit: Macquarie Telecom Group

Following a strategic agreement with Microsoft, Macquarie Cloud Services has officially launched its Azure practice that will be led by Naran McClung.

The practice will provide Azure managed services to new and existing customers across Australia and also manage Azure workloads offshore for Australian-headquartered businesses as a tier one Microsoft cloud services provider (CSP).

It will also complement Macquarie’s existing cloud, hosting, data centre and telco businesses.

McClung said Macquarie invested heavily in people, accreditations and product development automation as it aims to help local businesses embrace Azure. McClung joined Macquarie in March 2019 and has previously worked for Viatek Group, Direct LIne Group and Dimension Data.

“This will lead to successful migrations, cost savings and predictability, refined IT architecture and true cloud-native operations for our customers,” he said.

“Partnership remains firmly within Microsoft’s DNA, and our business market segments see high adoption of Microsoft technologies – so combined with our existing relationship, our undiluted focus on Azure makes perfect sense.”

Macquarie Cloud Services will be able bring public cloud into its managed hybrid IT services, and has already begun working with a number of new and existing customers such as global independent software vendors, financial services; health; education and construction organisations.

Current customers include ITW Construction, Loanworks and CURA Software, which are leveraging Azure services across Australia, Europe and the U.S..

“Our customers want to maximise their value from Azure and adapt with the platform as it evolves. They look to us for insights, facilitated change and the assurance of our ongoing focus,” McClung said.

Microsoft chief partner officer, Rachel Bondi, said Macquarie’s sole public cloud focus on Azure, will see it support both new and existing medium and corporate businesses with innovation, transformation and next generation operations and resource optimisation.