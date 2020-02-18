Oracle NetSuite reveals A/NZ partner award winners

Credit: Photo 138157688 © Moonrun - Dreamstime.com

Fusion5 received the top honours at Oracle NetSuite’s A/NZ 2019 partner awards, taking out the top A/NZ partner 2019 award.



Partners were accessed on their contribution to “the success of the NetSuite A/NZ partner network in 2019”, according to Oracle NetSuite.

In addition to its top partner award, Fusion5 also scooped the top A/NZ expansion partner for 2019 award.

Meanwhile, JCurve Solutions was awarded the top new business partner for 2019 and DWR was recognised as the highest growth partner for 2019.

New Zealand's Ogg Solutions was acknowledged as Oracle NetSuite’s rising star partner for 2019.

Vijay Raghyani, senior sales director for Japan and Asia Pacific at Oracle NetSuite, said that he looks forward to working with the award winners.

“Each year, our A/NZ Partner Awards recognise and celebrate the success of our partners. I’m so pleased to congratulate Fusion5, JCurve, DWR and Ogg Solutions for being this year’s winners,” Raghyani said.

“We continue to be inspired by the dedication of our partners and their innovation both within and beyond our channel ecosystem.”

Taking place on 17 February, the awards kicked off Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteConnect Sydney convention.

Fusion5’s awards are the latest in recognition for the company, following the inclusion of the company in Microsoft’s global Inner Circle for the third year in a row in July 2019.