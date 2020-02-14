Spirit buys Melbourne MSPs Trident & Neptune Group

The new business unit will focus on delivering custom designed cloud-based IT and internet solutions

Credit: Dreamstime

Spirit Telecom has struck a $6.9 million deal to acquire two Melbourne managed services providers, Trident Business Group and Neptune Managed Services, a move that will see the publicly-listed company launch a new business unit, Trident IT Solutions.



Neptune Managed Services, which claims Citrix, Cisco, HP, Microsoft and Sophos among its vendor partners, refers to itself as an associate of Trident Computer Services, which specialises in several areas, including managed services, security and continuity.



Spirit told shareholders on 14 February that its new business unit will focus on delivering custom designed cloud-based IT and internet solutions for high-growth verticals in the areas of education, health and aged care.

The deal sees Trident CEO Katie Bentley appointed CEO of the new Trident IT Solutions division, while Neptune CEO Geoff Bentley will step into the role of Spirit’s chief sales officer.

“It is a really exciting time to be joining Spirit, and I am ecstatic to be joining in the capacity of CEO of Trident IT Solutions,” Bentley said. “Bringing the two businesses together opens doors for both of our organisations -- Spirit’s strength in fixed-wireless internet and breadth of managed IT services means that we can now create market-leading IT solutions for businesses right across Australia.”



