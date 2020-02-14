Barracuda opens govt deals to partners with Aussie cloud zone

Andrew Huntley (Barracuda) Credit: Barracuda Networks

Barracuda has opened up a pathway for partners to sell its security solutions to government agencies with the launch of new Australian availability zones.

The networking and security vendor will now offer email security scanning and archiving services through additional zones in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure-hosted clouds.

Housed in NextDC data centres, the zones will enable email messages, logs and settings to be stored and handled in Australia, meaning Barracuda will now comply with the Federal Government’s data protection laws.

According to Barracuda regional director for A/NZ and the Pacific Andrew Huntley, partners had been “screaming out” for such a measure as it will open a “massive” part of the market to them.

“It's something that we've been waiting for for quite a long period of time,” he said. “It has locked us out from local and federal government [deals] and and also other industries where they need data sovereignty from an email security perspective.

“Our partners have been waiting for this for a long period of time and they are very excited that we've been able to get this implemented. They have been screaming after this and our customers as well. It's going to be a really big change.”

Barracuda distributes through Exclusive Networks and Synnex, and currently has 400 partners in Australia, a quarter of which transact on a regular basis.

Last year it launched a dedicated unit focusing on IT service providers and delivering security and data protection via its purpose-built MSP platform.



