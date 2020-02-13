Former Citadel Group CEO appointed to Archtis board

Considered to be a “valuable asset” by the company’s chairman

Miles Jakeman Credit: archTIS

Canberra-based security company Archtis has appointed Dr Miles Jakeman, co-founder and former chief executive officer (CEO) of Citadel Group, as a non-executive director to the company’s board.



On his appointment, Jakeman said he has known the team at Archtis for many years and is an advocate of its Kojensi security product.

“I am excited to be joining the Archtis board and look forward to working closely with the team in 2020 and beyond to deliver on the huge market opportunity,” he said.

Stephen Smith, Archtis chairman, added that Jakeman is a “valueable asset” to the board.

“Miles brings a strong network of contacts and depth of knowledge to the Archtis board, particularly in his proven experience as the former CEO and founder of Citadel,” Smith said.

“We look forward to working closely with him in 2020 to grow the company and increase value for our shareholders.”

Jakeman brings with him over 30 years of industry experience, with 20 of those in various director roles.

He spent 12 of those years with Citadel from 2007 to 2019, where he led the company through its IPO, listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and saw the company grow over a four-year period. At the time, he cited his focus of “other directorships and business interests” as the reason behind his departure.

Currently, Jakeman is also an independent non-executive director of charity The Shepherd Centre and the chairman of productivity management software company GetBusy and cyber security education and training platform Fifth Domain.