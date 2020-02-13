IBM talent tasked with running SolarWinds in APJ

Sojung Lee (SolarWinds) Credit: SolarWinds

SolarWinds has appointed Sojung Lee as vice president of sales across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), recruiting the industry executive from IBM.

Based in Singapore, Lee takes charge of a region which includes Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and India, in addition to Greater China and Japan. Effective immediately, key responsibilities include spearheading growth ambitions across the wider market, with a specific focus on driving demand for IT operations management (ITOM) software.

“Welcoming Sojung onto our APJ leadership team is a major step in our ambitious sales strategy focused on building collaborative business relationships and bringing value to our channel partners and customers in the region,” said David Cronk, senior vice president of International Sales, SolarWinds.

“She brings an outstanding portfolio of experience, passion, and enthusiasm to help us strengthen in-market relationships as part of this larger strategy. As we continue our growth plan in APJ, we look forward to Sojung’s leadership in helping customers and partners solve their IT management challenges.”

Drawing on more than 10 years of IT and services experience, Lee joins the business from IBM, having most recently held a director role within the vendor’s Digital Business Group, focusing on cloud and cognitive solutions. Prior to Big Blue, Lee held positions at STX Corporation and JCDecaux.

“To be part of a larger growth strategy so focused on sales gives my team great opportunities to build on existing momentum and empower more customers and partners with SolarWinds solutions,” Lee added.

The vendor’s ecosystem in APJ currently consists of distributors - such as Westcon-Comstor, Ingram Micro and Nextgen - valued-added resellers, service providers and system integrators.