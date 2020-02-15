Winc Australia redundancies continue amid warehouse consolidation

A further 20 staff have been impacted, according to sources

Winc Australia is understood to have made a further round of redundancies and has consolidated its warehouses as it aims to ‘transform’ its business.

ARN understands that the office supplies company, which is owned by U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity, has been trimming staff numbers since last year.

Last week, sources familiar with the matter told ARN that redundancies were taking place at the office supplies company, particularly within its technology sales and managed print services business, with about 20 employees made redundant or put on ‘gardening leave'.

According to one source, Winc last year began consolidating its warehouse operations, starting in Perth, presenting “a logistics nightmare” and causing order management mishaps leading to delivery and order issues. This came at a time when the office supplies company should have been preparing for one of its busiest and successful periods of the year: its ‘back to school’ campaign, sources claimed.



While Winc Australia has not confirmed the number of employees affected or provided any details relating to job losses, a spokesperson for the company has confirmed that the company has been consolidating its warehouses and ‘optimising’ its organisation around five major industry types.

“In 2020, Winc Australia is continuing to transform its business and strengthen our customer focus,” the spokesperson told ARN.



“This includes ongoing investment in technology and processes, consolidating warehouses and optimising our organisation around five major industry types.”

The spokesperson said that “these changes are designed to enable the organisation to deliver deep industry expertise and understanding to our customers in the government, education, care, industrial and professional services sectors while also driving growth in key segments".

Further, ARN understands that some of Winc’s distribution partners such as Ingram Micro and Synnex have put a ‘hold’ on the Winc account. Neither distributor has confirmed or denied the action, declining to comment on the matter.

