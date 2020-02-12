OpenMarket hires new Australian country manager

Menu
Jonathan Ryan will lead the local team

Credit: OpenMarket

Mobile messaging and customer experience provider, OpenMarket, has appointed Jonathan Ryan as its new Australian country manager and commercial director.

The appointment comes hot on the heels of OpenMarket moving to bolster its presence in the local market as it aims to help companies use smart, mobile-first strategies to connect to customers. 

“As mobile messaging transforms through new technologies and increased automation, now is the time for brands to take advantage of multichannel mobile messaging to communicate more effectively – and empathetically – with their customers,” Ryan said. 

Prior to taking on the new role, Ryan previously worked for financial products and services provider, Payreq. He has also worked for Gerson Lehrman Group, Bpay and HSBC. 

“Jonathan is joining our business at a very exciting time. His experience in customer engagement and digital transformation will help OpenMarket expand across the Asia Pacific region,” OpenMarket CEO Jonathan Morgan said. 

OpenMarket does have a global partner program in place featuring a mix of tools and services to help develop, market and sell mobile messaging solutions. 

As part of the program, OpenMarket offers sales enablement, co-marketing, education, access to mobile messaging services and expertise.


