DXN coughs up $2.7M for TasmaNet’s Hobart data centre

Hobart Credit: Dreamstime

Prefabricated modular data centre provider Data Exchange Networks (DXN) has inked a deal to acquire TasmaNet’s Data Centre 3 (DC3) in Hobart for $2.7 million in cash, as part of its effort to become a local leader in the edge data centre space.

According to TasmaNet CEO Elizabeth Aris, the Hobart-based DC3 was the first non-government data centre built in Tasmania and played a major role in the development of the TasmaNet Core cloud platform.

DXN CEO Matthew Madden said that the agreement includes the assets and customer revenue of the data centre and stands as an example of how his company will deliver on its vision to be Australia’s ‘leading edge data centre operator’.

“Our plan is to continue to expand our carrier neutral edge data centre footprint in Australia and New Zealand,” Madden said. “This target will be achieved by developing new greenfield modular data centres, such as our new Sydney DC and/or acquiring existing operating data centres such as DC3.

”The Hobart data centre is a modular DC designed to a minimum of Tier II. It has 30 racks occupied and the capacity to expand to 100 racks. DC3 is a government accredited data centre that provides services to the Tasmanian Government and is one of only three commercial data centres in Tasmania,” he added.

The deal includes the requirement that TasmaNet signs a national customer agreement with DXN with a minimum commitment of $860,000 per annum for three to five years.

As such, TasmaNet said it would continue to offer a suite of data centre, cloud and backup services to its customers utilising DC3, with DXN becoming a wholesale data centre provider to TasmaNet.

Additionally, DC3 data centre management will continue to be undertaken by TasmaNet, on behalf of DXN.

“TasmaNet is delighted to announce this transaction with DXN, and to continue providing our customers with a great experience using this facility for their data centre requirements,” Aris said.

“The Hobart data centre has a strong customer base including key sovereign clients and we are experiencing very solid annual growth, which we expect to continue as we further our national expansion and acquire new customers.”

In August last year, DXN unveiled its $7.5-million Sydney data centre six months later than its planned launch date.



The data centre operator officially opened the 1.0MW data centre on 16 August and handed it over to operations team to kick-start usage.







