Nexon acquires Kiandra IT division, Remagine Solutions, XCentral in growth push

Nexon Asia Pacific has acquired Kiandra IT's technology and security solutions division, along with Remagine Solutions and XCentral in a buying spree set to see it ramp up its IT services offering and underpin a broader growth strategy.

According to the cloud and managed IT services provider, its investment in Kiandra IT, Remagine Solutions and XCentral, will support the company’s pathway for growth and shape its next generation managed IT offering whilst scaling its Melbourne footprint.

All up, 50 staff from across the three organisations will be joining Nexon. The financial details of the acquisition deals haven't been disclosed.

“We’ve invested in these organisations to support our strategic goals, and provide customers with complementary solutions that meet their evolving needs,” Nexon CEO Barry Assaf said. “These investments will allow us to deliver even more specialised platforms and services to our customers across key market segments.

“We are continuously looking at ways to geographically expand our managed services footprint in Australia and enhance customer experiences,” he added.

In time, the three organisations will adopt the Nexon Asia Pacific brand as it progressively integrates the businesses during the next six months with Sydney and Melbourne offices combining at the end of February.

According to Assaf, by acquiring the technology services division of Kiandra IT, Nexon is able to strengthen its proposition to customers across security, cloud services and managed IT.

“They have a well- established security and Azure practice that will benefit many mid-market organisations we service today, but also look to attract new ones” he said.

The offloading of its technology services and security solutions business sees Kiandra IT effectively become a dedicated software development company.

Kiandra IT managing director Cameron Brookes said he believes that deal is a ‘win-win’ for all parties, as Kiandra IT takes an opportunity to focus on its growing software development division.

“It’s an exciting time for Kiandra and becoming a fully-focused Software Development company will help us address the growing demand for low-code and other rapid development technologies, particularly in helping our clients modernise legacy applications and migrate their applications to the cloud,” Brookes said.

“While we’re sad to part with a foundational element of the business we started 24 years ago, this acquisition will provide additional growth opportunities for team members moving to Nexon and give our clients access to the broad range of IT services they offer.

“We congratulate Nexon as they to go from strength to strength, and we’re super excited about Kiandra’s new, more focused future,” he added.

The acquisition of Sydney-based Microsoft partner Remagine Solutions, meanwhile, is expected to add to Nexon’s existing business solutions practice with Dynamics 365 point solutions across multiple industries. Indeed, the company said that Remagine Solutions offers a vast range of services that supports its business strategy with unique add-ons to the Microsoft Platform.

“Remagine Solutions has developed specific intellectual property that aligns with our market segments and industries including the not for profit and healthcare sector. This addition will allow us to grow our Microsoft Dynamics practice and build the right platforms to support our already strong Microsoft ecosystem” Assaf said.

For Remagine Solutions’ managing director Gavin Leathem, Nexon’s size and scale presents the business with new opportunities.

“Not only will our clients get access to expertise and services that we can’t offer in house today, but we can also leverage Nexon’s reach to deliver our innovative solutions across a broader marketplace,” Leathem said.

As for XCentral, also based in Sydney, it is anticipated that the company’s addition to the Nexon ranks will support Nexon’s ongoing evolution, granting Nexon customers access to additional capabilities across the acquired business’s IT offering.

“As our customers become more reliant on cloud technologies, and we grow, we will require the right expertise and people to service customers,” Assaf said. “XCentral will assist in scaling our complete suite of managed services including help desk support across targeted industries including the not for profit sector.

“For our customers this means we are able to deliver higher levels of customer service across the business and respond quickly to their needs now and well into the future,” he said.

The acquisitions comes just a handful of months after a Swedish private equity firm acquired a majority stake in Nexon Asia Pacific, for an undisclosed sum.

The investment from EQT Partners was initially flagged as helping Nexon to make acquisitions, grow its customer base and scale its platform, the MSP said in a statement in August last year.



EQT Partners declined to reveal the percentage stake it acquired except to say it has now become a "major shareholder".



