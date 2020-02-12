NTT Data strikes three-year customer migration pact with AWS

Credit: Dreamstime

NTT Data has unveiled an alliance with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver new products, services and solutions through a three-year “strategic collaboration” agreement.

The partnership will see NTT Data - majority owned by NTT - provide advisory and development services at enterprise level, in addition to implementation, migration and management of solutions on AWS.

Central to this will be SAP and mainframe migration through workload modernisation, as well as increased focus on the adoption of cloud-native application development.

“With a strengthened, strategic collaboration with AWS, our team is better positioned to deliver insights and solutions that allow our clients to accelerate next-generation cloud adoption,” said Eric Clark, chief digital officer of NTT Data Services. “This agreement represents our continued focus on creating an ecosystem that provides clients unmatched resources to achieve outcomes that have a positive impact on their businesses.”

NTT Data is no stranger to AWS with more than 900 certifications, backed by the recent acquisition of Flux7 - a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) - to enhance AWS, DevOps and agile development capabilities.

As part of the agreement, both parties will also collaborate in technical product development with NTT Data continuing to “prioritise” talent development and recruitment specific to AWS, spanning certified consultants, engineers, architects, developers, operations, delivery and business development and sales experts.

“We are delighted to be working with NTT Data to help clients migrate mission-critical workloads to AWS, while delivering comprehensive optimisation and cloud managed services,” said Darci Kleindl, director of North America Partner, AWS.

“AWS will be a NTT Data preferred cloud provider and will support NTT Data through their cloud transformation by providing technical expertise, training, and enablement along with go-to-market support.”

Representing an expansion of an existing partnership, NTT Data and AWS have been working together for more than five years with a focus on healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, insurance and retail sectors.