Infosys ramps up Salesforce arsenal with $300M Simplus buy

The deal could balloon an extra US$50 million based on performance targets

Credit: Infosys

Infosys is to acquire American consultancy firm Simplus for $299 million (US$200 million) in a bid to ramp up its Salesforce capability.

The deal, which will give the Indian giant more footprint in Australia and the United States, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2020, subject to closing conditions.

An additional US$50 million could be on the table for employee incentives and retention payments if performance targets are met, according to documents filed to the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).

Pravin Rao, chief operating officer at Infosys, said the acquisition is key to the company staying relevant to the digital priorities of its clients and shows its commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem.



"The acquisition reaffirms our continuous endeavour to strengthen our strategy of scaling our agile digital and cloud-first digital transformation capabilities,” he said. “The strategic combination of scaleable and agile global delivery capabilities of Simplus complements our effort to help global enterprises to transform their businesses.”

“We are excited to welcome Simplus and its leadership team into the Infosys family."

Simplus, a platinum Salesforce partner, first entered Australia in January last year when it acquired Sqware Peg. The Sydney and Melbourne-based Sqware Peg was later rebranded to Simplus.

Headquartered in Utah, Simplus also has offices across the US and London, plus a delivery centre in Manila.



Ryan Westwood, chief executive officer and co-founder of Simplus, added: “We believe that the alignment of our company values and the preservation of our company DNA will allow us to accelerate growth and together become the strongest and most respected partner in the Salesforce ecosystem."