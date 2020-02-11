Adobe launches Experience Platform locally on Microsoft Azure

Suzanne Steele (Adobe) Credit: Adobe

Adobe has tapped into Microsoft’s Australian Azure data centre infrastructure for the local launch of its Experience Platform in Australia and New Zealand.



The Adobe Experience Platform is, in the words of the software vendor, a real-time, enterprise-grade platform for customer experience management, intended to deliver “great customer experiences at scale”.



Essentially, it is an open and extensible platform designed to bring customer data points together in real-time from disparate applications across an enterprise.



The local launch will put the service within easy reach of Australian and New Zealand businesses, according to Adobe, thanks to the use of the Microsoft Azure Australia data centre infrastructure — a factor that also serves end users that need to comply with certain privacy and data sovereignty rules and laws.



“The investment in this new data centre forms part of a larger commitment Adobe is making in the region,” Adobe A/NZ managing director Suzanne Steele said. “Australia[n] and New Zealand businesses are innovative and forward-thinking. They understand that to drive more business value, they need to deliver personalised experiences at scale, and are willing to invest to achieve this.



“Since the launch of Adobe Experience Cloud almost three years ago, we’ve seen a majority of our local banks, telcos, airlines and other major brands adopt Adobe as their gold standard for marketing technology.



"We expect this to continue, and therefore are investing – both in terms of local support and technical innovation,” Steele added.

The use of the Sydney data centre will also provide Australian and New Zealand-based businesses access to Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service, the vendor’s cloud-native solution for digital experience management