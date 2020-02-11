Partners sought to rebuild Great Barrier Reef citizen science system on Azure

To switch from system underpinned by Oracle to a Microsoft-based system

Credit: ID 71107786 © Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime.com

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority is on the hunt for partners with application development skills to rebuild its citizen science system as a cloud-hosted Microsoft-based service.

According to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA), the proposed work will establish it with a robust and well-founded framework for its integrated program of monitoring and survey activities, dubbed ‘Eye on the Reef’.



The Authority issued an approach to market (ATM) on 7 February for the provision of application development services to redevelop its current Eye on the Reef-Sightings citizen science system to be an “open and secure Microsoft Based application”, hosted within Microsoft’s public cloud platform.



According to the Authority’s website, Eye on the Reef is a reef monitoring and assessment program that enables anyone who visits the Great Barrier Reef to contribute to its long-term protection by collecting valuable information about reef health, marine animals and incidents.



The proposed framework for the system is intended to be future proof, supported by industry and to allow integration with new technologies, processes and methods as they are adopted by the Authority’s agency and stakeholders.



“This will establish Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) with a robust and well-founded framework for its integrated program of monitoring and survey activities – Eye on the Reef,” tender documents said.



Specifically, the Authority is on the hunt for proposals from qualified technical services providers to develop a “like for like” of the existing Eye on the Reef system which, according to the tender documents, is currently based on unsupported Oracle database, Oracle APEX application, Java, Gallery Pro and Sightings (SQL Server, MVC) systems and build a new version on a .Net Core framework, externally hosted on Microsoft Azure.



The project also requires tight integration with mapping and a transaction-based MS SQL database and mobile app development integrated to application with online and offline capability.



Partners have until 3 March to get their submissions in.