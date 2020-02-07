Finance after SAP S/4 HANA capability for Govt-wide ERP platform

The GovERP initiative will soon be entering a new project delivery phase

Credit: Dreamstime

The Department of Finance is set to tap into local suppliers’ SAP S/4 HANA skills and capabilities as it prepares for the project delivery phase of its new GovERP initiative.

In a tender notice published on 6 February, the Department of Finance said the federal government’s Shared Services Program aims to consolidate, standardise and automate the delivery of core transactional corporate services across non-corporate Commonwealth entities.

As part of the government’s ongoing commitment to shared and common services, the Department of Finance is working with 'Shared Services Provider Hubs' to co-design a new GovERP initiative.

The initiative was mentioned in a landmark report arising from the far-reaching Independent Review of the Australian Public Service, released in December last year.

“The Department of Finance is presently leading plans to build and pilot a common whole-of-government Enterprise Resource Planning foundation (GovERP), to bring together human resources and financial data,” the report said.

“The Productivity and Automation Centre of Excellence, in the Department of Finance, is helping scale up process automation across government.”

Broadly, the GovERP initiative comprises the design, development and trial of a common whole-of-government platform, which will deliver a range of standardised corporate and financial services.

The first tranche of the initiative, according to the tender notice, will prototype a foundation enterprise resource management (ERP) platform for trialling across a number of ‘Provider Hubs’ that already operate an SAP-based ERP.

“As such it will use SAP/4 HANA as the core technology solution; along with a range of complementary cloud-based products sourced from the open market, to test the delivery of common HR and financial services via a Provider Hub model,” the tender notice said.

According to the Department of Finance, the GovERP initiative will soon be entering a new project delivery phase that will involve multiple approaches to market (ATM) to procure “appropriate cloud-based complimentary products and services” to integrate with a Core SAP/4 HANA platform.

The Department of Finance is planning to conduct an industry briefing to prepare and educate the market in advance of the anticipated multiple approaches to market.

Interested parties have until Thursday 13 February to register for the briefing.