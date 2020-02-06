Government's Digital Marketplace hands out over $1B in contracts

More than 3,000 opportunities have been presented worth more than $1B

The Australian government's Digital Marketplace platform has served up 3000 opportunities worth more than $1 billion in contracts since July last year, statistics reveal.

Minister for government services Stuart Robert said 70 per cent of contracts were secured by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), equating to more than $650 million.



IT services provider Data#3 rounded out the top ten list of sellers that were awarded government contracts through the Digital Marketplace this financial year, with about 25 contracts added to its coup.

Recruitment agencies and IT consultancies dominated the top ten list with Hays Specialist Recruitment, Talent International and HiTech Group securing the top three spots. All up, the Digital Marketplace has 2,074 registered sellers on its database, with 72 new sellers signing up this month with 206 opportunities available.

Department of Human Services was ranked first in top buyers for January 2020, posting just under 35 opportunities; followed by Department of Home Affairs; Department of Health, The Attorney-General's Department and Department of Defence.

The Australian government launched the Digital Marketplace platform in August 2016 as a way to help simplify the process for businesses to do work with government agencies, as well as technology procurement on the buyers side.

Since its August 2016 launch, software engineering and development has been singled out as the leading category for the most opportunities posted, followed by agile delivery and governance; user research and design; support and operations; data science; cyber security; change and transformation; strategy and policy; content and publishing; and lastly marketing, communications and engagement.

Software engineering and development also scored the highest number of sellers per category with 975 sellers in that segment; followed by agile delivery and government at 916 sellers; strategy and policy had about 646 sellers whereas change and transformation had 621 sellers.

Number of sellers per category

All up the Digital Marketplace has about 1800 registered buyers with more than 1430 approved suppliers across multiple digital service categories.

Top sellers awarded contracts this financial year



