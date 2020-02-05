Kelly Johnson crowned Eset Australia country manager

Security software vendor Eset has appointed former Ingram Micro enterprise software division general manager Kelly Johnson as its new Australian country manager.

The security vendor has been hunting for a new country manager since Florin Vasile left the vendor in July last year following an internal investigation.

In the interim, Eset Asia Pacific COO Lukas Raska took responsibility for managing the vendor’s operations while a new leader was being sought.

Johnson has maintained an impressive history in the channel, having spent three decades with distributor Ingram Micro.



She started in 1990 with Ingram Industries and has worked across many countries and roles prior to becoming the general manager of Ingram’s enterprise software division in 2017.

According to Johnson’s LinkedIn profile, she will be responsible for “managing the overall country strategy and day-to-day business operations including sales, marketing, technical support, finance, legal and sales operations."

Last year, Eset appointed Bluechip Infotech as its Australian distributor joining Chillisoft in New Zealand.

