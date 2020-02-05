AWS Compute Optimizer arrives in Sydney region

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has brought its Compute Optimizer service to the Asia Pacific (Sydney region).



Users can utilise the service to determine the optimal configuration and usage of AWS resources, like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and Auto Scaling groups.

If not, Compute Optimizer suggests recommendations for M, C, R, T and X instance families.

Analysed resources by the service include include CPU utilisation, memory utilisation, bytes received and sent out on all network interfaces and the number of input/output operations for the local disk.

These resources have to be running from 30 to 60 hours before an analysis can take place and can take up to 12 hours to complete.

Compute Optimizer is available as an opt-in service through the AWS Management Console, AWS Command Line Interface (CLI) and AWS Source Development Kit (SDK). Users can utilise the service for free, only paying for the AWS Compute resources needed to run applications and Amazon CloudWatch monitoring fees.

In addition to being available through the Sydney region, other newly added AWS Compute Organizer regions include Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, North California, central Canada, Frankfurt, London, Paris and Stockholm.