Winc tech services staff numbers hit by restructure

Credit: Winc

Office supplier Winc Australia has undertaken a restructure of its technology solutions and print services business, letting some staff go in the process.

A source familiar with the matter has indicated that at least five or six people from the technology services team had been made redundant -- a figure Winc has not verified.



However, a Winc spokesperson confirmed the company had recently re-assessed the team’s structure.

“Both technology solutions and managed print services remain important elements of the Winc offer,” the spokesperson said. “While we have recently reassessed the team structure, we have a strong and dedicated team servicing this area of the business.

“Together our focus remains on delivering against the needs of our existing customers while fuelling new growth.”

In October, Winc Australia CEO, Darren Fullerton left the company and Adelle Howse was appointed as interim CEO for Winc Australia and OfficeMax New Zealand.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Howse specialises in "strategic consulting and execution with corporations and businesses on market position, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, business transformation and operational performance improvement."

Recently, Winc Australia undertook a refresh of its Corporate Express brand as part of an 'evolution' of its private label strategy focusing on office essentials.

In November, Winc Australia won a trademark injunction against NXP and its owner Tiri Group in New Zealand, securing rights over the 'NetXpress' trademarks.

A dispute arose between the parties over the meaning of transitional and trademark clauses in their agreement and what was included in their scope following NXP's acquisition of Winc NZ in 2018.

