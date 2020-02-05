Convergint buys Perth's Cerberus Technologies

Marks second acquisition within two years for Convergint

US-based systems integrator Convergint Technologies is building up its presence in the Australian market, acquiring Perth-based system integrator Cerberus Technologies.

This marks the second acquisition for Convergint in the country as it expands its technology centres across Melbourne, Sydney and now Perth. The financial details of the deal haven’t been disclosed.

Since 2014, Convergint has acquired 32 companies and specialises in areas such as security, communications, healthcare solutions and building automation. Convergint has partnerships with companies such as Axis Communications, Genetec, Honeywell and open source platform Milestone.

"Convergint has been steadily expanding our service capabilities in Asia Pacific since 2013," Convergint CEO Ken Lochiatto said. "Our desire to directly meet the needs of our customers across the world has driven our growth in the Australian market, and this acquisition is an important step in servicing our customers with a presence in Western Australia.”

Cerberus Technologies was founded in 2004 by Daniel Collet and Scott Martin, and has been building up its customer base across mining, local government, logistics and transportation industries. Tech partners include Cisco, HID, Genetec and Axis Communications.

According to Lochiatto, Cerberus’ dedication to customer service was a key component that slotted in Convergint’s own culture, and was the main catalyst behind the acquisition.

"The benefits of combining our expertise and footprint in Australia will provide many new opportunities for our organisation," Cerberus director Daniel Collet said.

"Our shared values and beliefs will ensure we continue to be our customers' best service provider and an employer of choice in the industry. We are looking forward to together enhancing the growth and success of Convergint in the region."

Convergint took its first steps in the region through the acquisition of Port Melbourne-based Integrators Australia in 2018.