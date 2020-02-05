Forcepoint hiring spree continues with new regional channel chief

Talib Yousry (Forcepoint) Credit: Forcepoint

Forcepoint has appointed Talib Yousry as senior regional director of channels and alliances across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), tasked with driving cloud security solutions through the partner ecosystem.

Based in Singapore, Yousry is charged with shaping the vendor’s go-to-market supply chain strategy following a recent partner program shake-up.

Reporting to Oni Chakravartti - vice president of global channel sales at Forcepoint - Yousry joins from Pulse Secure, having ran regional channel operations in a network housing 17 distributors and more than 400 resellers.

“Yousry’s experience includes building and leading high-performance teams, developing thriving partner ecosystems and stimulating change,” a company statement read. “He has 20 years of experience in sales and partnering leadership roles in technology sector in Asia Pacific covering telecommunications and cyber security.”

Prior to Pulse Secure, Yousry worked as global head of channels and alliances at Telstra, rolling out a new indirect sales and go-to-market strategy for the telecommunications giant, in addition to positions at BT, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Cable & Wireless.

The appointment comes four months after Forcepoint unveiled a revamped partner program as part of an effort to increase its footprint in among global enterprises.

As reported by sister publication ARN, the vendor added two new branches to its Forcepoint Global Channel Program that will give enhanced clout and benefits to global system integrators and professional service providers.

“The new program elements include the new Global System Integrators (GSI) Platinum and Accredited Services Partners (ASP) program along with new incentives and marketing and sales enablement designed to help Forcepoint partners grow their business, drive value and capitalise on the opportunity presented by digital transformation,” a company statement added.

Forcepoint also recently appointed Bjorn Engelhardt as regional leader, recruiting executives impacted by the recent retrenchment at Symantec.

As reported by Channel Asia, Engelhardt was recruited to head up operations across Asia Pacific, fresh from exiting Symantec in November 2019 following the vendor’s US$10.7 billion acquisition by Broadcom.

The move also sees Engelhardt reunited with Klasie Holtzhausen, with the former channel director of Australia and New Zealand at Symantec joining Forcepoint as trans-Tasman leader in December 2019, as revealed by ARN.