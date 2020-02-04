Ex-Genesys boss Keith Budge to lead Teradata APJ

Takes on role of executive vice president for APAC and Japan

Keith Budge (Teradata) Credit: Teradata

Software vendor Teradata has appointed former Genesys regional boss Keith Budge as its head of Asia Pacific and Japan.

The newly created role will see Budge oversee the whole region from Australia, marking the first time Teradata has unified the APJ region under a permanent leader.

According to the database and analytics software vendor, Budge will have a “strong focus” on the Australian business while managing operations across APJ.

Budge previously spent three years as general manager for APJ at Genesys and before then held a similar role at Ooyala for three years in Singapore.

“Joining Teradata at this point in its journey is a great evolution for me and my curiosity for the way technology is actively improving communities and economies,” he said.

“This new chapter excites me because I’ve worked with Teradata as both a partner and a competitor and I’ve seen how it’s deep heritage in data – and ability to handle data analytics at a scale no one else can – enables it to deliver quite incredible outcomes for local businesses and governments.”

Teradata APJ was previously overseen temporarily by US-based executive Thomas Crooke. Prior to January last year, the Australia and New Zealand region was overseen by long-serving executive Noel Pettitt.

Pettit now holds the role of president South Asia and Pacific and will report into Budge.