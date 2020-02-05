Leader Systems signs expanded distie deal with Western Digital

Credit: Leader Systems

Leader Systems has struck a new expanded distribution agreement with storage provider Western Digital for the Australian region.

Under the deal, Leader and its regional channel resellers will distribute Western Digital’s entire storage offering for small- to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, including those under the SanDisk brand.

Western Digital is also set to support Leader with outbound marketing and will participate in the distributor’s annual national expo in March 2020.

The signing of the new deal follows the previous agreement between Leader and Western Digital in 2016, which focused on the distribution of the storage provider’s HGST and G-Technology products.

Theo Kristoris, managing director of Leader, said the distributor will be investing in training and certification to support its resellers moving forward.

“Western Digital is an industry-leading storage solution provider with support that is second to none in the industry. Their comprehensive storage portfolio also presents our reseller community with major sales opportunities,” Kristoris said.

Simon Yang, product director at Leader, said that Western Digital is an important part of the distributor’s strategy.

“We strongly believe that our cooperation with Western Digital will be extremely beneficial for our national 10,000+ resellers,” Yang said.

“As [a] true national distributor with five warehouses, this new partnership will broaden the availability of Western Digital products in the market and enable customers to have convenient access to the industry-leading storage solutions.”

Stefan Mandl, vice president of sales at Western Digital, added Leader had the necessary coverage across the region to expand their reach to SMBs and distributed enterprises.

“As we continue to propel towards the age of big and fast data, businesses, including those in Australia ..., are paying increasing attention to how they manage their growing data assets,” said Mandl.

“To reach out to these businesses, one of the best ways is to work closely with partners who have a strong and wide presence.”

Article updated on 4 February at 3:36pm to clarify that the distribution deal is for Australia only and not New Zealand.