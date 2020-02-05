Mia Distribution adds Jabra to unified comms offering

David Piggott (Jabra) Credit: Jabra

Mia Distribution has inked a distribution deal with communications and sound solutions vendor Jabra, further bulking up its unified communications (UC) portfolio.

The partnership will see Mia Distribution aim to capitalise on Jabra’s premium range of commercial and enterprise headsets and wireless speakers, including the latest PanaCast Panoramic-4K plug-and-play video solution.

It is hoped the new arrangement will help to support the continuous adoption of soft phones and headsets, an area in which both organisations focus heavily, in the local market.

“Mia and Jabra have been working together over the past three years,” Jabra managing director in Australia and New Zealand David Piggot said. “[Its] aggressive growth in the Australia market has truly helped Jabra grow our market share to be [number] one in UC headset sales in the Australian market.

“Mia’s investment and success in cloud platforms for both UC and contact centre represents a true opportunity for partners to capitalise on this major market transition. Jabra [is] very excited to further strengthen an already successful relationship with Mia Distribution” he added.

For Brad Milne, Mia Distribution managing director, the partnership comes at a time that sees the local market ripe for UC adoption.

“Having a global leader in headsets such as Jabra as part of our product portfolio will ensure we can offer the best solutions for our partners and continue our aggressive push in the A/NZ market,” Milne said. “We believe our channel [is] primed to see the benefits of Jabra solutions as the needs of the workforce and the growth of UC becomes more apparent.

“Jabra has grown incredibly well locally, and the team looks forward to assisting Jabra with increasing [its] market share and delivering education through certifications and training on all [its] products. We want our channel to see the potential in adding these solutions to their current offerings,” Milne added.