Kemp drops Sapply for Bluechip Infotech

The addition of Kemp will strengthen Bluechip's enterprise stance

Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Load balancing and app experience vendor Kemp has entered into a new value-add distribution agreement with Bluechip Infotech after ending its partnership with Sapply.

Kemp APAC regional director Tony Sandberg said Bluechip will provide a strong complement in Australia to accelerate awareness and sales of the Kemp load balancer and application experience (AX) portfolio, and provide a local focus on technical enablement.

“As more businesses across Australia embrace hyperscale cloud platforms, we needed a partner that clearly understands the application experience challenges and opportunities customers are faced with, as well as the important role the load balancer plays in that equation,” Sandberg said.

Bluechip Infotech managing director, Johnson Hsiung, said the addition of Kemp to its portfolio will strengthen its enterprise play.

Sandberg said Bluechip's wide network of partners and vendors will benefit Kemp customers as a single solution provider that can specifically cater to regional requirements.

“Bluechip will strengthen our diverse network of enterprise and service provider partners across the country, especially among managed service providers,” he said.



“Kemp customers will also benefit from Bluechip’s team of engineers, support team, and a close partnership with both vendors and resellers."

Bluechip IT has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, including a strong 25 plus sales force, a dedicated enterprise technical team, and a large inside sales and marketing team.