NextDC opens second Sydney fast lane for Microsoft Azure

Credit: NextDC

Data centre operator NextDC has opened a second Sydney Microsoft ExpressRoute site at its S1 data centre, giving users direct access to Azure.

Accessed through NextDC’s Axon platform, this offering joins the other ExpressRoute sites located in Melbourne and Perth.

David Dzienciol, chief customer officer and executive vice president of technology at NextDC, said the route would mean the data centre operator can offer an enhanced level of support for Azure with direct, high performance and low latency connections.

"Our vision is to empower our customers to harness the full power of the digital age and the introduction of this direct hosting location is an important investment for Microsoft Azure customers,” Dzienciol said.

“It emphasises our dedication to building a national network of the most cloud connected, and cloud enabled data centres that deliver superior cloud connectivity services to our partners and customers.”

Ross Ortega, partner project manager for Azure networking at Microsoft, added the ExpressRoute will support customers with strengthened access to the Azure cloud.

“It is great to see NextDC expand Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute sites across the country,” Ortega said.

“We look forward to NextDC’s continued growth of Azure in Australia.”