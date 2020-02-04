Citadel’s Micro Focus business goes deep with Linked Training acquisition

Credit: Photo by Helloquence on Unsplash

Citadel Group’s Micro Focus Content Manager specialist subsidiary Kapish has acquired Sydney’s Linked Training in a bid to deepen its capabilities in its primary area of focus.

Citadel Group told its shareholders on 3 January that Kapish Services, which specialises in the installation, delivery and support of the Micro Focus Content Manager record management system -- formerly known as HP Content Manager -- had snapped up the business and assets of Linked Training.

Founded in 2000, Linked Training’s main focus is on the delivery of training to end users and administrators on the use of the Content Manager system.

Citadel Group said that although the acquisition was not material in the context of its broader mergers and acquisitions strategy, the incorporation of Linked Training’s capabilities increases the depth of Kapish’s training services for all its Content Manager customers.

The acquisition comes as Citadel Group reveals that the Department of Defence has extended its support contract with the company through to July 2021.

The company told shareholders that, in the near future, its expects the Department of Defence to issue an anticipated new tender or similar process for the longer-term sustainment contract, a process in which it intends to participate.

“We are very pleased to be awarded the two contract extensions by the Department of Defence, reflecting the quality work that Citadel has delivered to the Departmentover many years,” Citadel Group CEO Mark McConnell said.

“This news comes on the back of other recent material contract extensions, including the 10-year contract extension for Enterprise Pathology Software for Queensland Health announced on 13 December 2019.”

The acquisition and contract extensions come after a period of uncertainty for Citadel Group, with former CEO Darren Stanley resigning late last year after a year of tumbling earnings and profits.

The publicly-listed IT services provider appointed McConnell, a co-founder, as Stanley's replacement, handing him the dual roles of CEO and managing director.

In a statement to shareholders at the time, Stanley said it had been an honour to lead Citadel for the preceding three years as its CEO, and prior to that as its deputy CEO.

“I am incredibly proud that we have built an Australian company that is keeping people and information safe,” he said at the time.

“I would like to thank [former chairman] Kevin [McCann] and the board for their support over my tenure, and to my very capable and dedicated leadership team that have supported me over my journey.

“Citadel is well placed to continue on the next phase of its transformation, and I wish the board and the staff every success for the future.”