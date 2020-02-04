Delta powers up local presence with new Aussie channel manager

Comes after the appointment of David Leal as country manager

Technology power supply vendor Delta Electronics Australia has named former CyberPower Systems business development manager for Australia and New Zealand Steve Lovelace as its new national channel manager in the local market.

Lovelace, who joins Delta’s local mission critical systems team, is expected to place an emphasis on specific routes to market, including alliance partners, value-add resellers and distributors, service providers and systems integrators.

According to a statement from Delta, Lovelace’s appointment comes as the company “recognises that both IT and electric distribution channels play important roles in supporting its strong commitment to customers”.



Lovelace, who has also done time at Dicker Data and Targus, joins the company amid an effort to boost its presence in the local market. In November, a month before Lovelace joined Delta, David Leal was appointed as its new country manager in order to build out the regional coverage of all Delta Electronics’ business dealings in Australia.

In the process, Leal was also made the country manager for Delta group business Eltek Australia, and the Asia Pacific (APAC) regional president of Eltek, which means he now covers all of Delta Electronics’ Australian business.

"It’s a very exciting time for Delta and the IT channel as we recognise our partners are diversifying and evolving to the present need for mission critical requirements,” Leal said.



“Our mission, which is to provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow, is being directly addressed through Steve’s appointment and our ongoing investment and support.



“We are definitely moving in the right direction to deliver this to our customers," he added.

Delta Electronics’ range of mission critical infrastructure solutions products include uninterrupted power supplies (UPS), precision cooling, power quality control, and datacentre infrastructure solutions for the continuity of mission critical operations.



In late 2016, Synnex Australia signed a local distribution agreement with Delta Electronics, as the vendor moved to make its mark in the local IT channel.

That deal saw the technology distributor supply products from the global vendor’s mission critical infrastructure solutions business in the Australian market.