LiveTiles cleared to co-sell to US Govt via Microsoft JEDI contract

Australian software vendor and Microsoft partner LiveTiles has been approved to co-sell its products and services to the United States government.



The publicly-listed company has gained General Services Administration (GSA) approval from the US government and Department of Defense, allowing it to access commercial deals, including the $14.6 billion Microsoft JEDI contract.

Governmental agencies will be able to quickly purchase LiveTiles technology and bypass the normally lengthy procurement process, the company told shareholders.

LiveTiles is now an approved GSA Vendor under the US Government’s IT Schedule 70 multiple award schedule (MAS), which is designed to accelerate purchasing processes for approved technology vendors across all US federal agencies, state and local governments.

The US government is expected to spend over $127 billion in 2020 on IT, LiveTiles added.

LiveTiles already has the US Department of Defense and US Department of State as customers.

However, the GSA approval allows LiveTiles to both expand on existing implementations within agencies that are current customers, and to also create new opportunities with other agencies through co-selling partners, including Microsoft.

According to LiveTiles, this will increase the number of opportunities through its partner channel pipeline, along with pursuing higher contract values.

“Attaining GSA Approval is fantastic news and a testament to the hard work of our team and partners over the last year,” LiveTiles co-founder and CEO Karl Redenbach said.

“We have been preparing for this approval for some time and will immediately execute plans to aggressively co-market and co-sell with our close partners in the US public sector. Driving adoption and modernisation of systems is a clear imperative of the US government, which aligns very well with Microsoft’s goals as highlighted by their objectives with the JEDI contract.”

Last year, LiveTiles expanded its Western Europe footprint with the acquisition of Swiss software-maker CYCL.

In April 2019, it was also approved for the UK Government’s G-cloud in April 2019 – an initiative to ease procurement of IT services by public-sector bodies within departments of the UK Government.