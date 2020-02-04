Telstra and Dubber team up for AI and cloud calling

Call recording service Dubber has signed a deal with Telstra to make its unified communications (UC) solution available to enterprise customers.

Telstra business customers will now be able to access Dubber’s call recording and data capture platform for business telephony and mobile.

The deal is available for customers using one of three Telstra products: Telstra Liberate customers, Telstra IP Telephony (TIPT) and Telstra SIP Connect.

“By providing call recording extensively on both unified communications and mobile networks, Telstra business customers of all sizes will be able to provide call recording, data capture, advanced analytics and AI throughout their entire organization,” Dubber CEO Steve McGovern said.

“We believe this agreement with Telstra effectively’ democratises’ call recording, at cloud scale, beyond the traditional domain of contact centres, to any and all business users. We believe this agreement will usher in a whole new class of services for call recording, delivered via SaaS [software-as-a-service], for compliance, business insights and AI services that were never before possible.”

The deal will also allow enterprises to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and other services via Dubber’s ‘AI4 Every Phone’ program.

Last year, Optus integrated Dubber into its unified communications (UC) product Loop, making it available to small-and-medium sized businesses.